Preview: Watford v Arsenal

Watford will looking for another famous win over an in-form Arsenal side when the two teams clash at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Premier League

14 October 2017

Round 8

Kick-off 12:30 GMT

Venue: Anfield

Referee: N. Swarbrick

Assistants: S. Ledger, A. Holmes

Fourth official: G. Scott

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Watford 21 10 1 10

Arsenal 21 10 1 10

Previous encounter:

Arsenal 1-2 Watford 31/01/17 (Premier League)

Arsenal goalscorer: A. Iwobi (58′)

Watford goalscorers: Y. Kaboul (10′), T. Deeney (13′)

Players to watch:

Richarlison has impressed for Watford with his three goals in seven games. He has handed manager Marco Silva options with Troy Deeney, who scored the winner the last times these two sides faced each other, yet to get off the mark this season. His place was taken by Andre Gray after struggling with an injury in pre-season – restricting him to just three bench appearances – but the £18 million signing has just scored once.

Andre Lacazette is the Gunners’ inform player with four goals in his seven games, having settled in England almost immediately. He will want to pick up where he left off an continue to fire for his new side.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Hornets come into this game in eighth place on the Premier League standings, with 12 points. It has been a season of indifferent form with two wins, one loss and two draws from their last five games, most recently drawing 2-2 with Watford.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in fifth following four league wins and a run of seven games undefeated in all competitions. After overcoming BATE 4-2 in the Europa League, the Gunners defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 last time out.

Ahead of this match, Silva said: “You can change the strategy for the match and play with different systems, but our idea is the same as we have been working on this since the first day.

“We need to change as normally when Arsenal come here they achieve good results.

“We know it will be really difficult but we believe. I’m sure we can compete.”

Arsene Wenger added: “They are a strong side. They have strong results, they’re a balanced team who are dangerous and play good football. They’re tough opponents for everybody.

“He [Marco Silva] has impressed, because I think Watford play good football. He was at Hull, where he had a very good start as well, and overall I think he has done very well.”

Team news:

Watford will hand a late fitness test to winger Andre Carrillo. Isaac Success is out with a knee injury, and Sebastian Prodl (thigh) is a doubt.

Arsenal must assess Alexis Sanchez while Laurent Koscielny and Sead Kolasinac will have fitness tests but Shkodran Mustafi (thigh) is out.