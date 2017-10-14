Pirlo denies he will take Chelsea coaching role

Italy legend Andrea Pirlo has denied that he is destined for a coaching role at Chelsea when he retires at the end of the MLS season.

Pirlo confirmed last week that he has decided to hang up his boots when his contract at NYCFC comes to a conclusion in December.

That prompted speculation that the 38-year-old would head to Premier League champions Chelsea and begin his coaching career under the direction of his former Juventus and Italy boss Antonio Conte.

Andrea Pirlo has announced his retirement when his NYCFC contract runs out in December. We'll miss you, legend. pic.twitter.com/5jX6VltYqd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 8, 2017

However, Pirlo insists he will return to his homeland and take his time before deciding on his next move.

“No I won’t [move to Chelsea]. I need to rest,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I will go back to Italy, have a break and spend time with my family and friends. Take some time to think about what to do next.”

🗣️ | @OfficialVieira addresses the squad ahead of final 2 matches of the regular season #NYCFC 📺 INSIDE TRAINING ➡️ https://t.co/74986pRe2e pic.twitter.com/fRPJUaoEO7 — New York City FC (@NYCFC) October 12, 2017

Pirlo has spent the past two years in MLS, although the midfielder has spent much of this season in a substitute’s role for NYCFC.

“It’s [MLS] very different. It is not as fast as in Europe,” he added.

“But the technique is improving and I think we will see some good football in the future.”