Newcastle pair splash out on lunch after training ground fight

Newcastle United team-mates Jamaal Lascelles and Mo Diame will splash the cash to apologise for a training ground scrap.

Lascelles and Diame came to blows when a training game row became heated last week, which resulted in peacemaker Jonjo Shelvey suffering a broken hand after he was caught in the crossfire.

But manager Rafa Benitez has revealed that the pair have made peace and promised to take out their team-mates for a free lunch.

“They have dealt with it. After they apologised to each other and were talking, they had the idea to give a lunch for everyone,” said Benitez.

“They had the initiative to give an invitation to the team. It’s something that could be negative, but in the end, it’s positive. They are all together.

“The day after they were training and they were in the same team. There wasn’t a crisis.

“It was part of a small training game and there was a fight. Jonjo was in the middle, so he was making peace, but everything is fine.

“When you are in the middle of a game, players can react in different ways.

“In this case, it was unexpected, but I have seen far worse and it happens in a lot of teams.”