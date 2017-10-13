Pochettino: Pep comments were disrespectful

Mauricio Pochettino says Pep Guardiola was ‘very disrespectful’ by describing Tottenham as ‘the Harry Kane team’.

The Manchester City boss made the comments following his side’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea last month.

“That comment does not affect me but in reality, it was very disrespectful for many people,” said Pochettino.

“I think that many people took those words as very disrespectful for the club and many players that are here at the club.

“In my case, personally, I did not take it in a bad way. Wasn’t disrespectful for myself but for a lot of people it was unnecessary to say that.”

@harrykane has been awarded September's @premierleague Player of the Month! #OneOfOurOwn #COYS 🙌 A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on Oct 13, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

He added: “I know Pep very well and when he is excited after an amazing victory against Chelsea sometimes he struggles to keep his position and be a gentleman.

“It is difficult to understand because he (Guardiola) was part of the big success in Barcelona when it was Messi in his best. I never said it was a Messi team. I always said it was Barcelona, Pep Guardiola and I think everyone deserves to be recognised as part of the success of the team.”

Pochettino said all teams have certain stand-out players who stand out from the rest.

“We need to move on,” said Pochettino. “For me Harry Kane is one of the best strikers – (the comment) has not changed anything for me.

“I think everyone knows how Tottenham is, Manchester City, Barcelona, and Argentina. It is a collective sport. Of course sometimes it is difficult to not focus your attention on some players.

“Kane is a very important part of the success, today, of Tottenham. Still we need to win a trophy which is a massive pressure for us.”

Kane scored six times in four matches for Spurs during September, earning him the Premier League Player of the Month award.