Emre Can: Liverpool players must go in hard

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has issued a rallying cry to his team-mates, urging them to go on the offensive against Manchester United this weekend.

The two rivals meet at Anfield on Saturday, and the hosts will be desperate to turn their flagging fortunes around.

Liverpool have not won since September 23, when they defeated Leicester City 3-2, and sit seventh in the Premier League table.

United, meanwhile, have made an almost flawless start to their season, and look like genuine title contenders.

Can believes the only chance his side has is to take the initiative and be hard and aggressive in their approach.

“It’s for Liverpool the city, the fans and for us,” the Germany international said.

“It will be a very, very tough game because Manchester United have done very well this season so far. But we know we are strong too and we are really looking forward to the game.

“We have to be hard in the tackles, we have to try to dominate the game and score the goals when we create chances. We will see what happens.

“It’s always special to play at Anfield and now against Manchester United after a few weeks of not playing at Anfield. We are really excited and looking forward to the game and to play at Anfield again.”