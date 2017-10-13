Preview: Tottenham v Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur will be gunning for their first Premier League win at Wembley when they play host to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Spurs have struggled at their new home in the league but beat Juventus and Dortmund at the venue in the Champions League as well as Barnsley in the League Cup.

They come into this tie in third place on the standings, on a four-match winning run.

Bournemouth, at the other end of the scale, in 19th, have won just two league games this term, and come into this match after holding Leicester to a 0-0 draw at home after losing 2-1 to Everton on the road.

While Mousa Dembele (ankle), Erik Lamela (hip), Danny Rose (knee) and Victor Wanyama (knee) all remain sidelined for the hosts, Serge Aurier is back in contention after serving a one-match suspension.

Bournemouth will, meanwhile, be without Brad Smith (hip), Ryan Fraser (hamstring), Josh King (hamstring), Tyrone Mings (back) and Callum Wilson (knee).

Ahead of this tie, Cherries boss Eddie Howe explained that a number of his players picked up injuries while on international duty.

He told the club’s official website: “It was a difficult break for us as there were plenty of injuries.

“Brad Smith picked up a nasty injury, he’s been for one scan but we want to get it confirmed. I think it will be a period of time but I don’t have an exact time.

“Ryan Fraser had a hamstring problem, I don’t think it’s a long term one.

“Joshua King is similar, I don’t think him or Ryan are long term absentees but I’ll have to make a late decision.

“Everyone else came back fine though.”

He added: “We’re almost there, in terms of getting consistent results. The problem at the start was that the performance weren’t there, we have improved now and that gives us confidence.”