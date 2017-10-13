Preview: Liverpool v Manchester United

The big one. An in-form Manchester United side travel to Anfield to take on a wounded Liverpool team desperate to make their presence felt in the Premier League title race.

Premier League

14 October 2017

Round 8

Kick-off 12:30 GMT

Venue: Anfield

Referee: M. Atkinson

Assistants: L. Betts, S. Child

Fourth official: J. Moss

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Liverpool 171 56 47 68

Man United 171 68 47 56

Previous encounter

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool 15/01/17 (Premier League)

Man United goalscorer: Ibrahimovic (84′)

Liverpool goalscorer: Milner (27′ pen)

@DavidBeckham doing what he did best at Anfield in 1997! 🎯 A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Oct 13, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

Players to watch

The injury-enforced absence of Sadio Mane is undoubtedly a massive blow for Liverpool, but in new signing Mohamed Salah they have a man who has hit the ground running with four goals in seven games. His pace will likely trouble the Manchester defence and if Philippe Coutinho is also on top of his game, the Reds have a reasonable shot at forcing a result even without their Senegalese talisman.

Romelo Lukaku has the perfect chance to answer those critics who believe the Belgian does not turn up for the bigger games – matches against clubs likely to finish in the top five. He flopped at Anfield in his last trip there with Everton, but the 24-year-old will head into Saturday’s match full of confidence after scoring seven league goals in seven matches since arriving at United. Plus he’s recovered from a slight injury concern and was used sparingly by his country in the international break.

Team form and manager quotes

The Merseyside club head into the game in somewhat shaky form having won only one of their last seven matches in all competitions, during which time they were humiliated 5-0 against Manchester City.

Their defence continues to look uncertain and manager Jurgen Klopp will have his work cut out in finding the balance between attacking at home and keeping United’s dangerous front-men at bay.

When asked if he expects Man United to adopt the same kind of defensive tactics which they did last time they came to Anfield, Klopp hinted that he felt it could be a bit more open.

“Jose Mourinho teams play like they have to play, in different moments. In this moment they are in a much different situation to when we played them last year.

“But we cannot think too much about it, we know how Manchester United are playing, the fantastic qualities of the players in their team. Sometimes they defend pretty deep, other times they have a high-pressure formation.

“We know the opponent has big quality, but we are still positive about the game, really looking forward to it, it’s one of the most special games in world football,” he said.

The Red Devils couldn’t be in better form going into what many regard as their biggest fixture of the season, having won their last six matches (all competitions) while scoring 20 goals and conceding only two.

Doubters claim though that Jose Mourinho’s side haven’t met any of the top clubs yet. The boss however says he can see a marked improvement in his side from last season.

“I think we are a better team. You can say, like some people do, we have not played one of the top five teams but last season we did not beat West Ham at home, last season we did not beat Everton at home or Southampton away.”

The #MUFC manager jokes about his tactics for tomorrow's game… pic.twitter.com/3muHsaVmSl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 13, 2017

Mourinho enjoyed many positive results against Liverpool during his time as Chelsea boss, but also lost to the Reds twice in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“I like to play against the best teams,” he said. “I like to play against the best clubs and I like to play at the best stadiums – the stadiums with more history.

“At Anfield I’ve had great moments and I’ve had bad moments. They have had happiness against me, they have had very sad moments against me.”

Team news

Apart from Mane, the Anfield team also have Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne out with injury.

For United, long-term injury absentees Paul Pogba, Marcus Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are joined by Marouane Fellaini on the side-lines, while Phil Jones is expected to be passed fit to play.