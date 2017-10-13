Preview: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Chelsea have a great chance to bounce back from their first defeat since opening day when they take on struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Premier League

14 October 2017

Kick-off 16:00 CET

Venue: Selhurst Park

Referee: A. Marriner

Assistants: S. Beck, S. Massey

Fourth official: R. East

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Crystal Palace 31 5 9 17

Chelsea 31 17 9 5

Previous encounter

Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace 1/04/17 (Premier League)

Crystal Palace goalscorers: W. Zaha (9′), C. Benteke (11′)

Chelsea goalscorer: C. Fabregas (5′)

Players to watch:

He may not be Chelsea’s usual star player, but this could be a big match for Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian striker has admitted to himself that Alvaro Morata’s injury gives him a chance to lead the line for the Blues. He won’t get a better chance to impress against the league’s worst team. A good showing will position him as genuine competition to the Spaniard, a bad result will cement his place as the second fiddle.

For the Swans, Wilfried Zaha will shoulder most of the attacking responsibility should he be ready to return to the fold, especially with Christian Benteke missing out. He also scored a great goal in their last game against the Blues.

Time for training at Cobham… pic.twitter.com/mx5kqvh9Wm — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 13, 2017

Team form and quotes:

The Blues head across London to Selhurst Park following just their second loss of the campaign, a 1-0 failing at home to Manchester City before the international break.

While they looked inferior to City in that particular match, morale can’t be lower now than it was after losing 3-2 to Burnley on matchday one. They responded to that defeat against the Clarets by winning their next three matches. They are now perfectly placed for a similar response.

The Eagles sit bottom of the Premier League standings having not yet earned a single point, or even scored a goal! The early sacking of manager Frank De Boer, replaced by Roy Hodgson, has done nothing to help. Palace managed a 2-1 win over Chelsea last season, this time around they will just be hoping not to get blown away.

“From day one the players have been up for the fight,” said Palace boss Roy Hodgson. “We need to operate better as a unit – training ground work helps that.

“We need to make certain we get some points on the board as soon as possible. We can do nothing about the past.”

Hodgson was also eager to resume a rivalry with the Chelsea boss: “I faced Antonio’s Italy with England, we drew 1-1, and also faced him when he was a player at Juve and I was at Inter.”

Team news:

Palace forward Wilfried Zaha returned to training following a knee injury while James Tomkins should also be available after recovering from illness. Scott Dann and Pape Souare are doubts while strikers Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham are ruled out.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be available again for Palace after missing their defeat against his parent club, Manchester United, but midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek won’t be able to feature against Chelsea for the same reason.

For the Blues, striker Alvaro Morata is a big doubt with a hamstring injury, meaning that Michy Batshuayi is likely to start up front, while midfielder N’Golo Kante also misses out on account of hamstring problem. Defender David Luiz returns from a suspension.