Preview: Manchester City v Stoke City

Manchester City are in fantastic form and top of the standings as they prepare to host Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Premier League

14 October 2017

Kick-off 22:00 HKT

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Referee: C. Pawson

Assistants: I. Hussin, A. Garratt

Fourth official: A. Madley

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Manchester City 31 5 9 17

Stoke City 31 17 9 5

Previous encounter

Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City 8/03/17 (Premier League)

Players to watch:

It’s not easy to pick a single Man City player to watch, but the best bet has to be Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian is as capable as anyone else in the team of producing the sublime, and has been in great form lately.

For the Potters, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is often the danger man and got both goals in their 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Something similar against City will make the Cameroon international a local hero.

Team form and quotes

City are currently level on points with neighbours Manchester United at the top of the table, ahead on goal difference by a single goal. They are undefeated in the league and have won all five matches since their single blip, a 1-1 draw with Everton, back in August.

The Potters, meanwhile, recently bagged just their second win of the campaign ahead of the international break. Stoke had drawn two, lost three, and won just once prior to their 2-1 win over Southampton. That win over the Saints, along with last season’s 0-0 draw at the Etihad, will help encourage them to halt Pep Guardiola’s machine.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes will be hoping to do just that against the unbeaten Citizens, saying that “nobody expects us to win, but that means nothing”.

“They weren’t bad last year and they went out and spent an enormous amount in the summer,” Hughes told his club’s official website.

“They clearly have the resources to just go out there and address any perceived failings or weaknesses that they feel they have, and they have certainly done that, especially in the full-back areas.

“We have seen games that they have played and not performed as fluidly as they can do, but still managed to turn the game in their favour thanks to a goal from a Sergio Aguero or a Kevin De Bruyne, just like at Chelsea.

“They have individuals who can turn the game in an instant, and they have any number of those players too, so we have to accept and understand that and try to stop them from having too many opportunities, or sights at goal.”

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola said that “Stoke will be a tough tough game, they are so defensive, the back five is well organised and they have a good goalkeeper.”

Team news:

Striker Sergio Aguero is expected to miss out following his car crash. Benjamin Mendy misses out with a knee problem and Vincent Kompany with calf muscle strain, but Fabian Delph could return.

For Stoke, midfielder Joe Allen is a major doubt while defender Bruno Martins Indi will face a late fitness test. Ryan Shawcross and Stephen Ireland are both expected to miss out.