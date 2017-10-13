Silvestre warns Man United of Anfield inferno

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has described the intimidating atmosphere of Anfield ahead of Saturday’s match against Liverpool.

The Red Devils are level with neighbours Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings ahead of their tip to Merseyside, which the Frenchman described as feeling “like you’re going to hell”.

“It’s a hostile environment and it’s a good occasion to see how you react in adversity,” he told 888sport. “It’s the best place to win games.”

Much has been said of Liverpool’s dangerous forward line, but Silvestre believes the Reds need a more reliable striker to be serious title contenders.

“They are good players but hardly world class yet,” he said of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Philippe Coutinho.

“Over the course of the 90 minutes you would expect them to make some chances because they are talented but there is not one goal-machine from Salah, Firmino, Mane or Coutinho.

“They are missing that clinical player because at the end of the day it is this one you have to be worried about, the one you expect to finish 20-25 times a season.

“Liverpool doesn’t have one yet. United are going to be tested but I think they can control these guys.”