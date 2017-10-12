Aguero: Glad I was wearing a seat belt

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero believes the injuries he sustained in a car accident last month would have been far more severe had he not worn a seat belt.

The Argentina international suffered a broken rib when the taxi he was travelling in struck a lamppost while he was on a night out in Amsterdam on September 21.

Aguero enjoyed a superb start to the new Premier League season, scoring six goals in six appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side as they set the early pace in the title race.

But the 29-year-old striker was forced to miss the league wins over Crystal Palace and Chelsea, as well as the UEFA Champions League visit of Shakhtar Donetsk, while he also sat out two crunch World Cup qualifiers during the international break.

Vuelta a los entrenamientos y preparado😀!! Back to training. I am ready 💪🏽! A post shared by Sergio Leonel Agüero (@10aguerosergiokun) on Oct 12, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

He returned to light training this week, however, and admits he was fortunate not to be more seriously hurt in the car crash.

“When I got to the hospital I asked the doctor if I could play for City on the Saturday [against Palace],” Aguero told Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports. “He said, ‘I don’t believe so’.

“I took a moment to think and realised it’s thanks to wearing a seat belt that I’m able to talk about this at all.”