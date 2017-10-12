Silva back at Leicester and training

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has confirmed that Adrien Silva has started training with the first-team squad, as his future remains unresolved.

The Foxes agreed a £25 million deal with Sporting CP for the services of the Portugal international on transfer deadline day, only for the necessary paperwork to arrive 14 seconds past the cut-off time.

An appeal from the Premier League club to have the transfer ratified was rejected by FIFA, but they may still consider taking the fight to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Shakespeare revealed that Silva had returned to his homeland after the failed appeal, although he is now back in the east Midlands and joined the first team for training this week.

“I can thankfully report he is training with us,” the English coach told the club’s official website. “Obviously I am disappointed with the decision by FIFA. The other processes are in the hands of the club.

“I speak to (Silva) on a regular basis during training to make sure he is fully focused on what his requirements are. I am still getting to know him, I do not know him 100% yet.

“I think it was always difficult during this saga if you want to call it that. He had to miss out not just on club football, but also national football.

“We have tried to keep his spirits up. The players will tell you about the banter, he’s brilliant in and around the changing rooms.

“I want to integrate him as quick as possible, I can do that now. But ultimately, he is out on the training pitch, which is good for him and good for me.”