Ibrahimovic and Pogba on the comeback trail

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was spotted arriving at training on Wednesday, while Paul Pogba could be set to return sooner than expected.

Ibrahimovic has rarely been seen at the club’s Carrington training complex since re-signing for United just over a month ago.

He was not due to return to action before January but some reports suggest he is pushing for a surprise comeback in early December.

The 36-year-old has largely worked on his recovery alone, although he was recently pictured alongside United legend Andy Cole working out in Carrington.

“After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return,” Mourinho said recently. “I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season.

“We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us.”

Meanwhile, Pogba’s recovery is also moving along better than expected.

The France international shared some clips of the gruelling training regimen he is currently undergoing in Miami, Florida.

He is making steady progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury, and could be set to return in as little as two weeks.

The Independent reports United are hopeful that Pogba can feature in their trip to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea on October 24th.