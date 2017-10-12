Pulis rules himself out of Wales job

Tony Pulis says while international football may hold a place in his future, the West Brom boss has no intention of taking on the Wales job.

Chris Coleman's Welsh side agonisingly missed out on qualification to the 2018 World Cup with a narrow loss to the Republic of Ireland.

Speculation over Coleman's future kicked off the moment the match ended, but Pulis dismissed the idea of taking over from the former Fulham, Real Sociedad, Coventry City and Larissa boss.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of facing Leicester on Monday, Pulis said: "I'm quite happy where I am and I think it's wrong we're even talking about someone who's still in a job.

"Chris has done a fantastic job there and he'll be very disappointed at the moment, as the nation are.

"Time is a great healer, we'll see what Chris does in the next couple of months."

He added: "Who knows what's going to happen in the future. Let's just get through the Leicester game first."