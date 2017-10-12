Wenger: ‘Possible’ that Alexis and Ozil leave in January

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger won’t rule out the mid-season sales of Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil, whose contracts are running out.

Both the German and the Chilean will be free agents at the end of the season, and Wenger said that "in our situation, we have envisaged every solution".

While Sanchez seems determined to depart, there is more hope that Ozil will sign on after his agent, Erkut Sogut said contract talks were "going in a positive way".

"I always said that when we didn't find an agreement last year that doesn't necessarily mean that the player will leave," Wenger said.

"Both players are happy here. I hope the situation can be turned around. At the moment, we are not close enough to announce anything."

The Gunners return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford, who are just one point behind them in the standings.