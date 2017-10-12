Wilshere impressed by Lacazette

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been impressed with what he has seen from new signings Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac.

The French striker has scored four goals in six Premier League appearances, which is an impressive tally for someone still adjusting to a new country.

“He’s doing well and he’s only going to get better,” Wilshere told Arsenal Player. “His movement is world class and, for a midfielder, that’s what you want from your striker.

“He nearly scored against Brighton in the first minute and that could have been goal of the season.

“Sometimes he comes to feet and then he can go in behind as well. I’m sure there’s much more to come, not just from those two but from the whole team.”

Wilshere feels though that Lacazette has been somewhat overshadowed by Alvaro Morata’s six goals in seven matches for Chelsea.

“I think he’s gone a little bit under the radar with Morata, but to come in from the French league to a big club in England and score four goals in his first seven or eight games.”

Wilshere also had praise for free-signing Kolasinac, as the Gunners prepare for Saturday’s Premier League clash away to Watford.

“Sead’s turned into a real fans’ favourite because he’s no-nonsense, even in training,” Wilshere added.

“He’s a natural-born winner. He’s a monster physically and you’d hate to play against him. You look at when the winger receives the ball, he’s onto him, not giving him an inch. He wins the ball back a lot for the team, so he’s doing well.”