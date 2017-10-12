Dalglish expects ‘cautious’ Mourinho at Anfield

Former Liverpool forward Kenny Dalglish has predicted Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s tactics for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

Based on Mourinho’s previous visits to Merseyside with both United and Chelsea, the Scot expects him to do everything possible to stifle Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“Mourinho has a knack of knowing how to win games, and if he thinks his best chance is to shut up shop, he’s entitled to do that,” Dalglish told the Mirror.

“But for us, Jurgen Klopp will be the complete opposite. He’s not interested in a draw, he only wants a victory. That suits everyone at Liverpool – players, fans, himself – because that’s why he was asked to take on the job in the first place.

“Three years ago, Jose brought Chelsea up to do a job and they did it really well, so for me there’s no blame apportioned to him because Liverpool missed out on the title. He was very professional, utterly clinical, and you cannot criticise him for that.

“He came back to Anfield with Manchester United last year with a similar philosophy, but there are no rules which say you can’t play defensively and they almost snatched it at the end when Zlatan Ibrahimovic had that chance.

“And when he comes back for this game, I’m sure he will be cautious again because this is United’s first game against one of the so-called top six.

“With respect to other Premier League teams, these are the games that might decide who lifts the trophy in May.”