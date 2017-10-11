Agent: Progress being made in Ozil talks

Mesut Ozil’s agent has revealed that talks with Arsenal have been “positive” as they look to secure his future beyond the current campaign.

The Germany international has entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and there are fears that the Gunners could lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Ozil is free to negotiate a pre-transfer with overseas clubs in January and has been linked with Inter Milan, Barcelona and most recently Besiktas.

But the 28-year-old midfielder is keen to remain in England for the time being, according to Erkut Sogut, who says his client is making headway in discussions with Arsene Wenger’s side.

“Mesut is glad to hear of Besiktas being interested in him, however, no proposal has reached us,” Sogut told Fanatik.

“Even if that did happen, he wants to play in the Premier League for at least two to three more years. Our contact with Arsenal continues and we are moving in a positive direction.”