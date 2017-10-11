Ferdinand: Rashford has potential to reach Mbappe, Dembele

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Marcus Rashford has the potential to reach the same level as Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe.

The 19-year-old has established himself in manager Jose Mourinho’s starting XI this season, scoring five goals in all competitions, and Ferdinand believes he could be considered on par with superstar youngsters Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona’s Dembele in the near future.

However, the United legend acknowledged that Rashford is yet to prove himself in the Champions League, which is where players have a chance to test themselves against the best.

“You have got Dembele who has gone to Barcelona and Mbappe who has gone to PSG,” Ferdinand told The Mirror. “Would you say Rashford is of the same ilk as them?

“I think potentially he is as good as those guys, but they have done it in the Champions League, while he is yet to prove that.

“He has to keep proving himself, and there are so many hurdles you have to get over. These young players, we are too quick to say, ‘He can be this or that’.

“If he keeps improving, keeps working at his game and stays in love with football, he has got as good a chance as any kid in the game to be a real success and a huge star.”