Benitez: I must be realistic at Newcastle

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez insists he is content with his job at the Magpies and is willing to remain realistic about his team's expectations.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss did not have the financial power of the bigger Premier League clubs to strengthen as much as he wanted in the off-season.

However, he has accepted the challenge of making the most of what he has to work with and is determined to work hard on improving each of his players.

“You have to be pragmatic,” said Benitez, as quoted by the Shields Gazette. “I know that this is the group of players that we have and we have to try and improve them.

“We are working with them on the pitch and they are working really well. We can see some improvements, but still, I think we can do better.

“You can see how they approach every training session, how they approach every game, the commitment of the game, the team spirit.

“You have to be happy because that’s what you expect from your players. It doesn’t matter the level of the player, you have to work hard for the team and they are doing that.”