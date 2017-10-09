Giroud: I turned down Everton move

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has revealed that he came close to signing for Everton, but is pleased that he decided against the move in the end.

The Frenchman was linked with a move to the Toffees in the off-season, and was also reportedly a target for West Ham United and Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

However, the 31-year-old opted to stay at the Gunners despite the arrival of striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon. With Everton struggling down in 16th position in the Premier League, Giroud appears to have made the right call.

“I was very close to signing for another English club, Everton,” Giroud told Canal Football while on international duty with Les Bleus.

“But I made the best choice I think. I stayed because I have a certain attachment to the club, quite simply. I am content to have remained. I am well in my head and in my boots.”