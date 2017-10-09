Can hails attacking threat of Salah, Mane

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has praised teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for their pace and ability to make the most of through-balls played in from deep.

Can has settled into playing a deeper role for the Reds of late, reducing his goal-scoring opportunities but also giving him the chance to assist his teammates.

Can and Salah combined for a goal against Burnley in September, and the former is looking forward to his growing partnership with the more attacking players.

“I was a little deeper in the recent home game with Burnley, a more disciplined role that means I can’t always go forward and be around the opponents’ box. Instead, I help to build moves from the back, build the game with the centre-backs and have more touches," he told the club's official website.

"But when you’ve got players like Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in front of you, it’s great because they are quick and like to go behind the line and you can play the ball and it’s not that difficult for them.

Mohamed Salah scored twice tonight – including a 95th minute winner – to secure World Cup finals qualification for Egypt with a 2-1 victory over Congo! 👏 A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on Oct 8, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

“Mo’s always making great runs behind the last line and against Burnley, I saw an opportunity to play the ball at the right time. It’s all about timing. But of course, it was not easy after the pass and Mo did brilliantly to score."