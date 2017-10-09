Premier League

Arsenal suffer Mustafi injury blow

Arsenal could be missing defender Shkodran Mustafi for an extended period of time after he suffered an injury while on duty with Germany.

The centre-back was taken off in the first half of Germany's 5-1 win over Azerbaijan in a World Cup qualifier played in Kaiserslautern on Sunday.

The 25-year-old pulled up clutching at his right thigh in the 36th minute of the encounter. He was replaced by Mattias Ginter and is suspected to have torn a ligament.

"It doesn't look good, it looks like he had torn a ligament," Germany manager Joachim Loew said, as quoted by Sky Sports. "We're waiting for a full diagnosis, but it looks like he will be out for a while."

Mustafi has played five of Arsenal's seven Premier League games this season and has helped them keep four consecutive clean sheets.

