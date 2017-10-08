Hernandez dispels exit rumours

New West Ham signing Javier Hernandez has moved to distance himself from speculation that he's already looking to leave the Premier League club.

The former Manchester United striker has made a promising return to the English game, scoring three goals in seven league appearances for Slaven Bilic's side since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in July.

Hernandez started all seven of those games but was substituted three times as Bilic went in search of results after a difficult start to the campaign.

Reports in Spain have since claimed that the Mexico international is angling for a return to La Liga in order to be closer to his actress girlfriend, Andrea Duro.

But 'Chicharito' has refuted the suggestions in response to a post from the Hammers on Twitter, which read: "That's a lie! I'm very happy at West Ham!! #COYI"