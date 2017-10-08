Fellaini ruled out of Reds clash

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has seen his fine start to the new season curtailed by a knee injury that will sideline him for two weeks.

The Belgium international sprained his left knee in the World Cup qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday, as he lasted just 29 minutes of his team's 4-3 win in Sarajevo.

Fears that Fellaini had suffered torn ligaments were allayed on Sunday when scans revealed only a sprain, although it's enough to keep him out of action "for a couple of weeks", according to the Belgian Red Devils' official Twitter account.

The 29-year-old has won over many of his United doubters with impressive displays in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals in six appearances to help Jose Mourinho's side to the top of the table alongside Manchester City, who lead their local rivals on goal difference.

Fellaini missed the European trip to CSKA Moscow with a knock he took at Southampton, but will now likely miss the games against Liverpool, Huddersfield (Premier League) and Benfica (UEFA Champions League).

Mourinho had bemoaned the loss of the lanky Belgian for his side's victory in Russia, and won't be too pleased with the news of his latest injury ahead of next weekend's big clash at Anfield.