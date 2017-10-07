Mendy shows off massive post-op scar

Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy has successfully undergone surgery on his knee, and he has the gruesome scar to prove it.

The defender gave fans an insight into just how serious the knee injury he sustained against Crystal Palace in late September was – a ruptured cruciate ligament that threatened to end his career altogether.

In a video uploaded to his official Instagram page, the defender revealed his leg is now out of a cast, and gave fans a glimpse of his massive post-op scar, which stretches several inches down his knee cap and upper shin.

The video was captioned: ‘How happy I am to be able to scratch my scar.’

Mendy now faces a battle to play again this season, and will have to undergo months of rehab and recovery before he will be able to return the big leagues.

Alongside another photo he posted of himself on crutches outside the physiotherapy centre in Barcelona, where he underwent surgery, he declared: ‘The hard work starts here’.