Ings ready to make his mark at Liverpool

Danny Ings will not give up on a career at Liverpool having finally put in some minutes on the field for the first time in 11 months.

The 25-year-old former Bournemouth youth who joined the Reds in 2015 after four years with Burnely, has featured just six times for the club.

After being ruled out of the 2015/16 season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee, Ings returned in the final match of the season but was soon sidelined again, for nine months after surgery to his right knee.

It had been a long time coming, but Ings was allowed 17 minutes at the end of the 2–0 defeat to Leicester City in the EFL Cup on 19 September, and he made it through unscathed.

Speaking to The Times, the determined England attacker said: “Everywhere I have been, I have always found a way to make it happen.

“I have been in a lot of tough situations at previous clubs where it has been hard to break in,” he said.

“People from the outside looking in will probably have the assumption, ‘Oh, he’s the forgotten man’ but it has not crossed my mind at all. I still believe in myself. I still believe I can play in this team.

“When you are at a club like Liverpool, it is not a club that you want to walk away from. It would grate on me for the rest of my career, and the rest of my life, if I had not done everything to give it my all.

“I still feel like I have a big part to play in this football club.”