Kane enjoying best form of career after prolific September

Harry Kane believes he is in the best form of his career after netting a staggering 13 goals during September.

The Tottenham and England striker didn’t open his account for the campaign until September 1, yet that prompted a glut of goals for the 24-year-old.

His tally of 13 for club and country matched the most prolific months that either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo have enjoyed during their professional careers.

And after beginning October with a late winner for England against Slovenia on Thursday – a goal which secured their place at next summer’s World Cup – Kane admits he feels at the peak of his powers.

“Maybe it was like this when I was younger, when you scored six or seven a game. But probably not in my professional career,” he said.

“I feel great, physically great, every game I expect to score and want to score. I just want to keep it going. September was fantastic for me, hopefully October can be even better.

“That is the great thing about it, to keep improving. We have got a busy month ahead of us again and let’s see what happens.”