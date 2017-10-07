Liverpool target Van Dijk open to January exit

Virgil van Dijk is open to leaving Southampton in January, despite being handed a way back into the fold by the Premier League outfit.

Van Dijk was on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets during the summer, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were forced to apologise and end their interest in the Dutch international after being accused of an illegal approach.

Southampton rejected the 26-year-old’s transfer request and forced him to train with the club’s development squad, before he returned to the first-team picture last month.

But despite five years remaining on his contract, van Dijk is still keen to leave St Mary’s – potentially in the January transfer window.

“I’m glad I’m fit again and I can give up 100 percent,” he said.

“I’m not sorry for anything. Of course, I wanted to make a step up, but Southampton did not want me to sell me, but you’re a professional, so now I’ll give everything to the club.

“Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what’s possible.”