Bailly: I can get even better

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly insists he can still improve his game despite the strong start he has made at the club this season.

The Ivory Coast international has started six of United’s seven Premier League ties this campaign, in which they kept five clean sheets and conceded only two goals in total.

Jose Mourinho’s charges find themselves second in the league standings, level on points with first-placed Manchester City but trailing on goal difference.

However, Bailly is still looking to make progress in his game although he is satisfied with his performances thus far.

“I think it’s very positive. With all the matches we’ve played, the fact that we’ve not lost one is very important for the mindset of the whole team. If we’ve begun our campaign well, then it augurs well for a good finish too,” the 23-year-old told the club’s official website.

“From a personal perspective it’s fine, but you can always do better. I am happy with my form. I hope to get even better because, with these opportunities you get, you must always try to improve.”