Alderweireld happy at Spurs, despite contract stand-off

Toby Alderweireld insists he is happy to stay at Tottenham, despite a stand-off over a new contract at the club.

Alderweireld has proved to be a key figure under Mauricio Pochettino during more than two seasons at Spurs and talks began over a new deal last December.

However, the two parties are yet to reach a breakthrough, with the 28-year-old’s current contract due to expire in 2019.

Alderweireld’s lawyer recently urged Spurs to improve their offer, yet after a meeting with Pochettino, the centre-half is calm over reaching an agreement over fresh terms.

“I had a good conversation with the manager. I told him I’m focused on football, to keep my game up and help the team,” he told Sky Sports News.

“That’s all I can do. You can see I’m happy there, and I try to help the team, and that’s the way I always play football.

“The rest, I don’t know, we will see about that.”