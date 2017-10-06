PSG ace Rabiot hints at Liverpool switch

Paris Saint-Germain top prospect Adrien Rabiot has indicated that he could be interested in a move to Liverpool.

The midfielder has established himself in both the PSG and France picture over the last two seasons, yet at 22, he is open to eventually trying his luck elsewhere, with the Premier League foremost in his thoughts.

Rabiot has been linked with the likes of Arsenal over recent months, yet as a boyhood Liverpool fan, he has half an eye on a move to Anfield.

“There are a lot of very good leagues,” he told RMC radio.

“It’s also enriching to go elsewhere, but for the moment I’m happy at PSG.

“I would love to play in the Premier League. There’s not necessarily any club in particular, even though when I was young I was a big Liverpool fan.”

As a teenager, Rabiot was part of Manchester City’s academy, yet he spent just a year there before returning to France.