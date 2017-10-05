Lindelof: Relationship with Mourinho is good

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof insists he is on good terms with manager Jose Mourinho despite struggling to break into the first team.

The Sweden international signed for the Red Devils from Benfica in the off-season for a £30million transfer fee, but is yet to make his Premier League debut.

Mourinho has preferred to start with Phil Jones and Eric Bailly in the centre of the United defence, but Lindelof insists he has had good conversations with the Portuguese coach and is relaxed about it.

The 23-year-old told Swedish outlet Expressen: “I feel no stress. I’m in one of the world’s best clubs, it’s clear that it’s tough competition. But it may have the time it takes.”

When asked what the conversations between himself and Mourinho were like, Lindelof added: “It’s between me and him. But we talk and have a good dialogue.”