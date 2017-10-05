Mourinho: Good start means nothing

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits the title race is not a sprint, as he continues to downplay their flying start to the Premier League season.

The Red Devils are seen as genuine championship contenders after going unbeaten in their opening seven matches, with six wins and 21 goals scored.

Their record is almost identical to Manchester City, who top the standings ahead of their neighbours purely on goal difference, the local rivals having opened a five-point lead on the chasing pack.

Jose Mourinho has had a street named after him in his home town: https://t.co/EDqaQ34Sty Congratulations, boss! pic.twitter.com/SVQJVDg14o — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 4, 2017

Mourinho’s side cruised to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, which was the fourth time they had put four past a league opponent this term, but the Portuguese coach isn’t getting carried away with the campaign barley two months in.

“Things started off more difficult last year and the season turned out really well,” Mourinho told Portuguese publication Record, in reference to United’s EFL Cup and Europa League triumphs.

“But this year has started off really well so we don’t know how it’s going to end. In another league [our start] would mean we’ve basically won the title, but in England it means nothing.”