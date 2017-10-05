Darmian denies he’s unhappy in England

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian claims he is open to the idea of returning to his native country, but denied he is unhappy in England.

Italian media have linked the 27-year-old to Juventus and Milan, but he says he wants to remain at Old Trafford.

Despite being restricted to one Premier League start under Jose Mourinho this season, Darmian says he does not regret making the move to the Red Devils.

“I don’t regret the decision I took,” the Italy international told reporters. “I would make the same decision over and over again.

“Obviously like every footballer I would like to be playing as much as possible, but I am working hard, putting in the effort and trying to make the manager’s decisions difficult, and I’ll continue to do that.

“I won’t deny that I always watch Italian football and I don’t know what will happen in the future. If there is an opportunity to return, then I’ll make the necessary evaluations.”

Since making the £12.7 million switch from Toro in 2015, Darmian has featured 72 times for United.