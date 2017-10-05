Lacazette working hard to reach his Lyon numbers

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is determined to replicate the goalscoring form he enjoyed at Olympique Lyonnais but admits it will be tough.

The Frenchman, who signed for the Gunners in the off-season, scored a staggering 37 goals for Lyon in all competitions last term and has already racked up four in seven for his new club.

However, the 26-year-old admits he may struggle to reach those numbers in north London due to the fact that manager Arsene Wenger prefers to rotate his squad.

"I will try my level best to achieve that but there is a big difference in that I was played in virtually every match at Lyon," he said.

"Here the manager likes to rotate players to keep them fresh for the Premier League.

"I will try my best to score that many goals but this is my first season so it's all quite new. I want to settle in and repay the confidence that's been shown in me."