Mourinho gets street named after him

Jose Mourinho can now walk down a street in his hometown with his name on it after a ceremony on Tuesday.

The Manchester United manager took advantage of the international break to return home to the small town of Setubal in Portugal.

Waiting for him there was the mayor of the town, Maria das Dores Meira, who renamed a street in Mourinho’s honour.

Cristiano gets an airport, José gets a street. "Avenida José Mourinho" inaugurated in his home town of Setúbal yesterday. pic.twitter.com/dyjwXasIeP — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) October 4, 2017

Mourinho revealed he loves returning to his home town, where he feels he can be himself.

“If you ask me, if I’m grateful, excited and proud, yes of course I am…I say yes to everything,” he told Manchester United’s official website.

“But I still want to come to Setubal and be who I am. I come to Setubal because I love Setubal. I have my mother and I feel closer to my father. I come to Setubal because my children have never lived here and love Setubal as much or more than I do.

“Setubal remains the only city where I feel like myself, where I feel [like] Ze Mario [his Portuguese nickname], where I walk on the street and people treat me like I like to be treated.”