‘Happy’ Kane refuses to rule out move abroad

Harry Kane has refused to rule out a move overseas, although he insisted that he’s happy at Tottenham.

The in-form striker has been linked with a move to La Liga in recent days, following reports of alleged interest from the Spanish giants.

Press reports suggest that Madrid see Kane as a future replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and are willing to spend a Neymar-esque amount to tempt Spurs into selling their star forward.

Speaking ahead of England’s World Cup qualifier with Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday, the 24-year old striker said he is enjoying life with Spurs at the moment and remains focused, although he admitted he would never rule out a move to a bigger club.

“I would never say no,” he said when asked by reporters. “But I would never say yes.

“I think in football, you never know, and you never rule out anything. It’s not something that I definitely want to do but it could happen. You just never know.

“Like you said, at the moment, I’m very happy where I am – that is all that matters. We will see what happens, but for now that is all I am focusing on.”

Kane, the Premier League’s Golden Boot winner for the last two season, has started the season in superb form, scoring 13 goals in all competition in September.

Spurs are not looking to sell Kane, who is under contract until 2022, while his current deal does not have a release clause.

The John Dykes Show every Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 8:30 PM HKT