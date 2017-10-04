Fabregas admits: I threw pizza at Fergie

Thirteen years after the fact, Cesc Fabregas has finally confessed to throwing pizza in the face of Sir Alex Ferguson during the ‘Battle of the Buffet’.

The incident, referred to as ‘Pizzagate’, occurred in the tunnel after the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford, where a 2-0 win for the hosts ended the defending champions’ 49-match unbeaten record.

Both sets of players brawled in the tunnel and Ferguson had a slice of pizza hurled at him, with former Gunner Fabregas said to have been the culprit.

The former Red Devils boss admitted in his autobiography to being unaware of who was responsible, writing: “The next thing I knew I had pizza all over me. We put food into the away dressing room after every game. Pizza, chicken. Most clubs do it. Arsenal’s food was the best.

“They say it was Cesc Fabregas who threw the pizza at me but to this day, I have no idea who the culprit was.”

But Chelsea midfielder Fabregas has now owned up on Sky’s ‘A League of Their Own’ when asked to confirm if he threw the pizza.

“Yes!” the Spain international said. “Martin Keown is a liar because I saw him in front of me just, like, punching people so he didn’t see anything.

All of a sudden, I heard noises and I thought what’s happening? So I go out with my slice of pizza and I saw Sol Campbell, Rio Ferdinand, Martin Keown – everyone pushing each other.

“I was like I want to get in but I don’t know how to and I threw – peeew – just threw it.

“Once I saw it was hitting, like, who it was hitting, which I didn’t mean… I apologise Sir Alex, I really didn’t mean to do that!”