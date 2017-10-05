EPL x Spotify: Top six mashup

Fox Sports Asia decides to step behind the DJ deck and assigns the top six EPL football teams their own musical anthem.

It is only seven games into the new EPL season, so it is way too early to be making title predictions at the moment.

Nevertheless, that isn’t going to stop us from giving our two cent assessment on how we think the top dogs have been performing so far.

Since we know how proud English clubs are of their anthems, we raided the top six trending songs off the Spotify charts and assign the most appropriate musical report card.

Without further ado, yo DJ, spin that wheel…

Manchester City

Anthem-of-choice: New Rules by Dua Lipa

After saying goodbye to their entire roster of first team full-backs, few expected Manchester City to be a cohesive footballing team on the pitch.

Well, critics be damned. They comfortably swept aside Liverpool (their bogey team last season) at home with a 5-0 victory before stating their title intent by defeating last season champions Chelsea 0-1 at the Bridge.

And now with top scorer Sergio Aguero out for six weeks (and Gabriel Jesus waiting in the wing), the Citizens, much like English pop singer Dua Lipa, seems to be finally getting over the club’s old guards and ex respectively.

Perhaps knowing manager Pep Guardiola’s gruelling training sessions, the secret to their success can be found in the lyrics, “Practice makes perfect”.

Manchester United

Anthem-of-choice: DNA by BTS

It might be odd going with the K-pop love song DNA as United’s season anthem. Especially when they ruthlessly put four goals past four domestic opponents.

Maybe then, DNA is the best choice of song since manager Jose Mourinho has finally found his team DNA (see what we did there). He finally landed his experienced forward, Romelu Lukaku as well as midfield dynamo Nemanja Matic – both of whom have played their parts in the Red Devils’ romp to second in the EPL table.

Just as BTS underwent an identity change this year, so have United. And we bet you that Mourinho will not hesitate to sing “Our meeting is like a mathematical formula… You’re the source of my dream… At first sight, I could recognise you… That it’s you that I was looking all over for” to his latest key recruits.

Tottenham Hotspur

Anthem-of-choice: What Lovers Do (feat. SZA) by Maroon 5

Much like pop rock band Maroon 5, the Spurs squad have spent quite some time together despite being a relatively young squad. In fact, the spine of the Spurs first team is so tight that they could be lovers!

And like the jaded figurative lovers in What Lovers Do, club talisman Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen must be wondering how to make the step up to be the consistent title contenders that they should be under charismatic manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Still unconvincing at home at Wembley, where they lost to London rivals Chelsea and drew two games, the Spurs players must be asking the question, “Oh and I can’t wait forever baby. Both of us should know better.”

Chelsea

Anthem-of-choice: Too Good At Goodbyes by Sam Smith

If you are a diehard fan of Sam Smith, then you will realise that his latest single is about his experience in a volatile relationship.

Much like the relationship between Chelsea and their ex-striker Diego Costa.

Costa has made no secret of his desire to return to Spain for a couple of seasons now, but things hit a new low after he was unceremoniously dumped from the first team by manager Antonio Conte via text end of last season.

The result; a late scramble to land a new striker Alvaro Morata and other recruits meant that Conte probably didn’t have the preseason he wanted. But looking back, he knows that their patchy form this season is probably down to Chelsea being too good at goodbyes, and too slow to say hello to his summer recruits.

Arsenal

Anthem-of-choice: Dusk Till Dawn by ZAYN

If there ever was a club suited for a pop power ballad song, it has to be Arsenal. Manager Arsene Wenger and his boys (Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud would make a great boyband) are never far away from drama.

The night is indeed darkest just before the dawn; Wenger and his players have been facing protest from the fans, spiralling transfer speculation and an underwhelming start to the EPL season. The 4-0 drubbing by Liverpool was especially painful for the fans to swallow.

But ultimately, there has been a upturn in form since the last international break. So perhaps it is time for the fans to make up with their club: “Make it up, fall in love. Try (Baby, I’m right here). But you’ll never be alone. I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn.”

Liverpool

Anthem-of-choice: Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift

Despite making a return to the Champions League this season, Liverpool’s league performances have been far from consistent.

A leaky defence (yes Dejan Lovren, we are looking squarely at you) and the shortage of a no-nonsense tough tackling defensive midfielder have resulted in a 5-0 away defeat to Manchester City and way too many draws.

Aside from that, Liverpool’s narrative this season revolves around their “Little Magician” playmaker Philippe Coutinho and new recruit Mohamed Salah. With doubts over their future and playing ability respectively this season, the two players have hit back with Coutinho staying with the club and scoring two goals and Salah coming good with four goals so far.

Much like Taytay, they too can tell their critics that “I don’t like your little games. Don’t like your tilted stage. The role you made me play. Of the fool, no, I don’t like you… Ooh, look what you made me do.”