Origi hits back at Reds supporters

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has responded to criticism aimed at him during his time at Anfield, as he looks to continue his development in the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old was often slandered on social media and booed at home games for his lack of consistency following his £10 million switch from Ligue 1 side Lille.

However, Origi feels the criticism was unwarranted as a young player who scored a reasonable amount of goals with his lack of playing time.

“You can’t expect a youngster to perform consistently,” the Belgium international told HLN. “It went with ups and with downs.

“I scored 21 goals in two years. Not bad. I’ve learned a lot at Liverpool. It’s still my plan to return after this season. But now I’m focusing on Wolfsburg.”

Origi has scored once in five appearances for Die Wolfe since joining the German club on a season-long loan in August.