The John Dykes Show: What are the retired pros up to?

Welcome and thank you for joining us for our coverage of the John Dykes Show. If you can’t watch the show yourself, we’ll keep you updated right here.

But it’s not all fun and games, as some retired footballers struggle with their new life.

Problems for the Elite sportsmen! Adrian Clarke shares his views on some of the problems faced by retired footballers.#JDShow pic.twitter.com/Mo69BLZZsG — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 4, 2017

Dykes met with Viv Anderson and Trevor Steven to discuss their latest venture ‘Play On’.

Play on!@JohnDykesFC met with Viv Anderson and Trevor Steven to discuss their latest venture 'Play On'.#JDShow pic.twitter.com/igfGYEGpY2 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 4, 2017

Dykes talks about Ferdinand, who is looking fit as a fiddle at 38-years-old.

Footballer turned boxer? A few notable people haven't taken kindly to @rioferdy5's decision to pursue boxing.#JDShow pic.twitter.com/K823wBvNQE — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 4, 2017

From financial advisers to chemistry teachers, football players have explored a variety of careers after retirement.

Life after football! From financial advisers to Chemistry teachers, football players have explored a variety of careers after retirement! pic.twitter.com/6t7lJkYnP6 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 4, 2017

And we are LIVE!

What has Rio Ferdinand been up to? Well if this Instagram post is anything to go buy, he has been very, very busy in the gym ahead of a potential professional boxing debut…

Also, Dykes and Holland have a look at some of the golden boys of social media.

How about you also tell me and @mi_holland who's your favourite footballer to follow on social media and why. #JDShow @FOXSportsAsia https://t.co/1VVbLt549N — JohnDykes (@JohnDykesFC) October 4, 2017

Tonight’s menu…

Watch The John Dykes Show every Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 8:30 PM HKT