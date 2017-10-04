Premier League

The John Dykes Show: What are the retired pros up to?

But it’s not all fun and games, as some retired footballers struggle with their new life.

Dykes met with Viv Anderson and Trevor Steven to discuss their latest venture ‘Play On’.

Dykes talks about Ferdinand, who is looking fit as a fiddle at 38-years-old.

From financial advisers to chemistry teachers, football players have explored a variety of careers after retirement.

What has Rio Ferdinand been up to? Well if this Instagram post is anything to go buy, he has been very, very busy in the gym ahead of a potential professional boxing debut…

Also, Dykes and Holland have a look at some of the golden boys of social media.

