FIFA reject Leicester bid for Silva

Former Premier League Champions Leicester City have failed in their bid to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva.

The Foxes were in the process of completing the paperwork for the 28-year-old Portugal international, but missed the August 31 deadline by a matter of minutes.

Leicester appealed to FIFA but have now seen their attempts rejected by the world governing body’s Transfer Matching System, that showed the necessary documents did not arrive in time.

A FIFA spokesman confirmed the news on Wednesday: “We can confirm the following decision of the Single Judge of the Players’ Status Committee: the petition made by the Football Association for permission to request the International Transfer Certificate for the player Adrien Silva and subsequently register the player for its affiliated club, Leicester City FC, is rejected.”

Leicester had hoped to signed Silva after allowing Danny Drinkwater to leave for Chelsea.