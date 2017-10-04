Lacazette: I rejected PSG for Arsenal

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette says he turned down Paris Saint-Germain to sign for the English side from Lyon.

The France international has made a bright start to his Premier League career with four goals in seven matches and says he had his mind set on leaving Ligue 1.

"We talked to PSG but I knew it was not where I wanted to go," Lacazette told RMC Sport. "In France, I would only play for Lyon.

"PSG could have helped me progress because of the big players they have but I wanted to play in another league."

The Gunners are currently fifth in the Premier League standings and undefeated in their last four matches since their 4-0 capitulation against Liverpool.

They have also breezed through their early Europa League encounters, and Lacazette says they are valid contenders for both trophies.

"I believe in the title, whether in the Premier League or in the Europa League," he added. "We have a big group, everyone gets along, it's not always the best that wins."