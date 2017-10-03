Premier League to decide on distribution of overseas TV money

Premier League clubs are set to discuss a proposal that would change the way money from overseas broadcasting deals is distributed.

Executive chairman of the EPL Richard Scudamore has been under pressure from several top clubs who want to change the existing system that sees the money distributed equally.

Currently 100 percent of the money is divided equally between the 20 clubs, meaning each club received roughly 39 million last season.

The new proposal from Scudamore would see 35 percent of the international TV revenue allocated according to a club’s final position in the table, with the remaining 65 percent distributed equally between all clubs.

Premier League " big 6" & Everton & West Ham want to change overseas TV money distribution – 35% on merit, not equal. This is the effect: pic.twitter.com/yUQmi3zba8 — the esk (@theesk) October 3, 2017

The ‘big six’ – Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool – are thought to be behind the push to change the current system.

Clubs believe those with the biggest revenues should receive a greater margin of the international money, in line with their global popularity.

Two-thirds of the Premier League clubs must agree for any changes to be approved.

The remaining fourteen clubs held talks last week, a meeting that Scudamore attended.

Nine clubs are said to be in favour of the new distribution plan.

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday where the proposal will be decided by a vote.

