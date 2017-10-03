Lacazette wants long Sanchez partnership

New Arsenal signing Alexandre Lacazette has expressed a desire to play alongside Alexis Sanchez for “many years” to come at the Emirates Stadium.

Lacazette had been a long-term target for Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who finally got his man during the recent transfer window in a club-record £46 million deal from Lyon.

The France international has made a promising start to life in the Premier League, scoring four goals in seven appearances, and he revealed an admiration for Sanchez, stating that the Chilean star added to the lure of playing for the north London giants.

Sanchez’s future remains uncertain after seeing a deadline-day switch to Manchester City fail to materialise, with the 28-year-old yet to agree new terms on a contract that runs out at the end of the current campaign.

Lacazette, though, is hopeful of a positive outcome, telling Arsenal Player: “That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to come to Arsenal – to play with players of [Alexis’] calibre.

“Just seeing him in training, I like the way he plays and his mental attitude. His approach makes me want to play alongside him – hopefully for many years.”

The 26-year-old added that the French connection at the club has helped him settle in nicely: “I’m enjoying it. The Arsenal staff are excellent and they’ve helped me a lot.

“Also, the fact that there are quite a few French players in the club has made the transition much easier for me. On the pitch too, I feel a good connection with the fans, so overall I am very happy.”