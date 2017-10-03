Argentina rule Aguero out for six weeks

Argentina team doctor Donato Villani has poured cold water on speculation that Sergio Aguero could return to action for Manchester City after the international break.

The 29-year-old striker was involved in a road accident in Amsterdam on September 21 when the taxi he was travelling in skidded into a post – leaving him with a broken rib.

Initial reports claimed that Aguero could be sidelined for between two to four weeks, although more recent talk hinted of a potential comeback against Stoke on October 14.

Villani has his doubts, however, having stated a six-week lay-off is the more likely outcome for ‘Kun’.

I'm home in Manchester after an exam by club Drs. It's a broken rib. Hurts, but I'm fine, fully focused on recovery. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/uamK7xwo99 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 29, 2017

“Aguero is in a very bad mood because he was very eager to come and play [for Argentina in World Cup qualifiers] and this incident, which had nothing to do with him, leaves him out of the two games,” Villani told TyC Sports.

“He will be off the pitch for six weeks. He can’t move in his house, or get into or out of the car.”