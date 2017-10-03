Pep: Jose, with United, always will be tough

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes rivals Manchester United will offer a great threat in his team’s pursuit of the Premier League title this season.

The two coaches have shared a heated rivalry over the years during their time at Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. Currently, the neighbouring clubs share top spot in England’s top flight, though the Citizens boast a superior goal difference.

In addition, Guardiola also takes the view that the likes of Tottenham under manager Mauricio Pochettino, and Arsenal with Arsene Wenger in charge will also offer a stiff challenge.

The Spaniard told Sky Sports: “Jose, with United, always will be tough because now you see United is a Jose Mourinho team.

“I see them win duels, they are so quick on the counter-attack, they have already convinced they can do it in that way. It will be so tough but it is important in the process to show we can do that.

“So we’ll go to Old Trafford, White Hart Lane, the Emirates, it doesn’t matter, we are going to try. After that, the opponents are good too, but we are going to try.”

City’s next encounter after the international break will see them host Stoke on 14 October, while the Red Devils face fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield.