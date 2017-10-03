Koeman: Players may benefit from break

Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes the international break may be just what his players need to freshen up and prepare for their next Premier League clash.

The Toffees have struggled for form of late, losing four of their last five league games. Their most recent disappointment was a 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley on Sunday, which added to the mounting pressure on Koeman.

However, the Dutchman believes the two-week break gives his players the necessary respite to refocus when the Brighton fixture comes around on October 14.

“It is all about the situation the team is in,” he told EvertonTV. “Maybe, sometimes, it is good for everyone to freshen up.

“Sometimes if you have a defeat and don’t have the players to train it is more frustrating. It is all about the result at the weekend.

“Of course, you like to work with the players every day to improve the team, but maybe in this situation it is good to have the break.

“It is all about the game in two weeks now and that is what we need to prepare for.”