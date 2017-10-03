Zappacosta keen to make mark at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta is determined to make a positive impact at the club, like so many of his fellow Italians have done in the past.

The 25-year-old signed for the Blues from Torino in the off-season, scoring a terrific goal in his full debut against Qarabag in September, and is hoping to be a success at Stamford Bridge.

Something special from @DZappacosta to get you in the mood for #ATLCHE…💥 pic.twitter.com/O4kxh7vTu9 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 27, 2017

“I’ve noticed there is this long tradition [of Italian players at Chelsea],” Zappacosta told the club’s official website.

“I just hope that, like my predecessors from Italy, I can make my mark at Chelsea and win some trophies. That would be a dream come true for me.”

Among the Italians to have made their mark are Gianfranco Zola, Carlo Cudicini, Roberto Di Matteo, Gianluca Vialli, Carlo Ancelotti, and current manager Antonio Conte.

Zappacosta added: “I am convinced I am well suited to the style of football in England, probably even more so than Italian football.

“There is more space because the intensity is higher and the game is much quicker, so I can look to exploit that.”